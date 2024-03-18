StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

