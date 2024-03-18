StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Up 1.8 %
MTEX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
