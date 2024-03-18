StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.17.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

