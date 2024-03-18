StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.17.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
