StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 30.2 %

NYSE SFE opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

