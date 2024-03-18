StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.