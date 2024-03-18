StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

