StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel
In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.