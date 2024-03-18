StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMSTFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

