StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.