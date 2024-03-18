StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

