StockNews.com Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of JEF opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $44.64.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
