StockNews.com Downgrades PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Sell

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
