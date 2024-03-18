StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

