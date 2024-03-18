StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.