StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Shares of DEA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.67.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
