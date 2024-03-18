StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Limbach Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Limbach has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 473.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

