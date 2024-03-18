Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.