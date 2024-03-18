Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $114.90 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

