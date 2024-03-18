Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.04.

ADBE stock opened at $495.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

