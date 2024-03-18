Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average of $256.61.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
