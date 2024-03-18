Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.77 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

