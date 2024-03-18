Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $758.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $720.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

