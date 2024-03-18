Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 156,887 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

