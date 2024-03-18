Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $270.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

About Workday



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

