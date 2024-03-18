Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

