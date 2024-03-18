Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 179 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PEG opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $418,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

