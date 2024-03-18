Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $281.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.91 and a 200-day moving average of $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $212.48 and a 1-year high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

