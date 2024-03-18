Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $540.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $307.48 and a 1-year high of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.38.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.