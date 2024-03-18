Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 177 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $283.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

