Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 187 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

