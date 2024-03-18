Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 262 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $296.41 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $287.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

