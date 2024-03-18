Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 35 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.99. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

