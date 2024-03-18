Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCK opened at $533.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.82. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $334.79 and a 52 week high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.