Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.58 and last traded at C$27.49, with a volume of 58459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.29.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.