Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.58 and last traded at C$27.49, with a volume of 58459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.29.
In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
