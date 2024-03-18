Strike (STRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.82 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Strike has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and $8.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $13.45 or 0.00019691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,635,309 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

