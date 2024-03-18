Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

