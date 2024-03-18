Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 1,035,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,435. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

