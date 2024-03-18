Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Purchases $97,300.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sunrun by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

