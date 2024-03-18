Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,972. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

