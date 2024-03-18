Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$11.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7703349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Surge Energy

)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

