S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Featured Articles
