S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

