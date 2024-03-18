Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $250.40 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 597,662,734 coins and its circulating supply is 597,662,252 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

