Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $44.44. Approximately 521,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,671,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,969 shares of company stock valued at $285,206,672 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Symbotic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

