Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Down 2.8 %

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

