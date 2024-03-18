Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

TNDM traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 1,822,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

