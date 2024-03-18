Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Up 1.9%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.37 and last traded at $167.31. 963,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,998,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.