Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.81. 1,593,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,966. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

