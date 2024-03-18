Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $63.83. 87,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,883. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.