Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.