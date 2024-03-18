Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 4,012,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.