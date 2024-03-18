TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 3.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. 778,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,066. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.42%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

