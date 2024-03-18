TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.46. 766,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,392. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

