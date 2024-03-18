TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.71. 19,922,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,674,457. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

